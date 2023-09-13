Momentum reports a decline in sales volumes
The financial services group blames the drop on squeezed disposable incomes, high inflation and SA’s low economic growth
13 September 2023 - 09:32
Momentum Metropolitan Holdings says while earnings outlook has improved, recent pressure on sales volumes is a concern.
New business sales volumes of present value of new business premiums fell by 5% to R68.9bn. The value of new business declined by 4% to R600m, driven by lower new business volumes, higher distribution costs, a general change in new business mix toward lower margin products across many of the business units, and the negative impact of the yield curve-related economic assumption changes...
