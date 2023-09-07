What does it take to navigate business challenges as an SME?

As an entrepreneur, surviving a crisis requires a strong support system and certain qualities that aren't always top of mind when starting a business. This is especially true for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Entrepreneurs at the recent Business Day SME Matters Dialogue, in association with Nedbank, present a good case study of what it takes for SMEs to navigate a challenging environment.

Like many small businesses, they were caught in the throes of the Covid-19 pandemic and sailed the choppy waters of uncertainty that took down about 40% of businesses in SA.

Raghmah Solomon, the founder of Vortex Design Solutions, shared how her interior design and architectural company was hit by the downturn in the building and construction industry. But not only did she have to grapple with keeping her business afloat, but she had to do so while sick and recovering from the deadly virus.

“My biggest wake-up call was when my husband and I fell ill. We were in the first wave of Covid-19,” says Solomon.

She asked herself: “What is going to happen to my business? Who is going to look after everyone? Who is going to call the clients? Three weeks is a long time when you are the butcher, baker and candlestick maker.”

Being sick and alone meant no-one was ensuring that all the tasks and communication necessary to keep the business running, were being done.