What does it take to navigate business challenges as an SME?
Industry experts at the recent Business Day and Nedbank dialogue said sacrifice, quick decision-making, tenacity and mentorship are key factors
As an entrepreneur, surviving a crisis requires a strong support system and certain qualities that aren't always top of mind when starting a business. This is especially true for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).
Entrepreneurs at the recent Business Day SME Matters Dialogue, in association with Nedbank, present a good case study of what it takes for SMEs to navigate a challenging environment.
Like many small businesses, they were caught in the throes of the Covid-19 pandemic and sailed the choppy waters of uncertainty that took down about 40% of businesses in SA.
Raghmah Solomon, the founder of Vortex Design Solutions, shared how her interior design and architectural company was hit by the downturn in the building and construction industry. But not only did she have to grapple with keeping her business afloat, but she had to do so while sick and recovering from the deadly virus.
“My biggest wake-up call was when my husband and I fell ill. We were in the first wave of Covid-19,” says Solomon.
She asked herself: “What is going to happen to my business? Who is going to look after everyone? Who is going to call the clients? Three weeks is a long time when you are the butcher, baker and candlestick maker.”
Being sick and alone meant no-one was ensuring that all the tasks and communication necessary to keep the business running, were being done.
Solomon says the experience helped her reflect on what she was and wasn't doing well in the business. She made a commitment that if she came out of her sick bed, she would listen more to her clients to understand what they needed.
Greg Walsh, CEO of G&G Productions, an events company based in Cape Town, said the sector was knocked to its knees by the extension of lockdown from the initial three weeks to two years.
Having the resources to see things through is important, and the ability to make quick decisionsAlan Shannon, head of small business services and private clients at Nedbank
“What kept unfolding was this rampant anxiety and uncertainty because we realised that we needed to make changes. As a result, it was half salaries for everyone and the team was unbelievable — they supported us through that”, he said.
As an entrepreneur, Walsh said the pandemic came at a huge personal cost. While he continued paying his staff the little he could, he took no salary for two years. “I only put money into the business and took nothing out for 24 months. Luckily, in my younger days as an entrepreneur I had listened to people, and that’s where mentorship comes in.”
Bankers have a front-row seat to the entrepreneurial journey. They interact with business owners daily as many entrepreneurs rely on their infrastructure to make and receive payments and maintain up-to-date records to access opportunities for funding and growth.
Alan Shannon, the head of small business services and private clients at Nedbank, shared his thoughts on the characteristics of businesses that survive crises like Covid-19 and those that don’t.
“The passion is certainly one side of things. Having the resources to see things through is important, and the ability to make quick decisions.”
“Certain decisions were made by my two colleagues on this panel with respect to staff, costs and trying new things. The ability to think about what else could contribute to the sustainability of our business is critical,” he said.
Shannon emphasised coaching as crucial to business survival.
Commenting on Solomon’s and Walsh’s experiences, he added: “There’s something that both of them have touched on that I’m not sure has been emphasised enough, and that was the access they had to other people — in the form of a coach helping them realise things they may not have seen for themselves.”
Small and medium enterprises take their initiative from the owner, who makes all the important decisions. Therefore, the survival and growth of SMEs hinges largely on the tenacity and growth of the entrepreneur.
The panel identified access to mentorship and support from those with more experience, an investment all entrepreneurs need to make to navigate a challenging operational environment.
Watch the full discussion below:
This article was sponsored by Nedbank.