Zurich — The head of Switzerland’s financial watchdog Finma has resigned nearly six months after the body drew heavy criticism for failing to prevent the collapse of Credit Suisse.
Urban Angehrn steps down at the end of September, Finma said in a statement on Wednesday.
It appears that the executive, who led the regulator since November 2021, was quitting for health reasons. He cited “high and permanent stress” in the role.
“Being able to contribute to the sustainable improvement of the quality of the Swiss financial centre as CEO of Finma was a unique challenge for me, and one that I tackled with all my might,” said Angehrn.
“However, the high and permanent stress level had health consequences. I have considered my decision carefully and have now decided to step down.”
The regulator has come under fire for failing to act sooner or more effectively to halt the string of scandals at Credit Suisse in recent years.
Switzerland’s second-biggest lender came to the brink of collapse in March when rattled savers withdrew billions in cash, triggering a liquidity crisis.
The stricken bank was eventually bought by crosstown rival UBS in a state-engineered Sf3bn ($3.37bn) rescue.
The acquisition, the biggest banking deal since the 2008 financial crisis, has triggered scores of legal cases brought by disgruntled investors who lost money when certain bonds were wiped out or were unhappy with exchange ratio for their stock.
Finma said deputy CEO Birgit Rutishauser will act as interim CEO from October 1.
“The board of directors very much regrets this decision and would like to thank Urban Angehrn for his lasting contribution to Finma during an exceptionally challenging period,” the organisation said in a statement.
Swiss financial regulator’s CEO quits
Move comes nearly six months after heavy criticism of watchdog for failing to avert Credit Suisse’s collapse
Zurich — The head of Switzerland’s financial watchdog Finma has resigned nearly six months after the body drew heavy criticism for failing to prevent the collapse of Credit Suisse.
Urban Angehrn steps down at the end of September, Finma said in a statement on Wednesday.
It appears that the executive, who led the regulator since November 2021, was quitting for health reasons. He cited “high and permanent stress” in the role.
“Being able to contribute to the sustainable improvement of the quality of the Swiss financial centre as CEO of Finma was a unique challenge for me, and one that I tackled with all my might,” said Angehrn.
“However, the high and permanent stress level had health consequences. I have considered my decision carefully and have now decided to step down.”
The regulator has come under fire for failing to act sooner or more effectively to halt the string of scandals at Credit Suisse in recent years.
Switzerland’s second-biggest lender came to the brink of collapse in March when rattled savers withdrew billions in cash, triggering a liquidity crisis.
The stricken bank was eventually bought by crosstown rival UBS in a state-engineered Sf3bn ($3.37bn) rescue.
The acquisition, the biggest banking deal since the 2008 financial crisis, has triggered scores of legal cases brought by disgruntled investors who lost money when certain bonds were wiped out or were unhappy with exchange ratio for their stock.
Finma said deputy CEO Birgit Rutishauser will act as interim CEO from October 1.
“The board of directors very much regrets this decision and would like to thank Urban Angehrn for his lasting contribution to Finma during an exceptionally challenging period,” the organisation said in a statement.
Reuters
Credit Suisse aced crisis preparedness before near-collapse
Switzerland urged to better prepare for big bank failure
UBS swallows Credit Suisse bank; job fears surge
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Credit Suisse bondholders sue Swiss regulator over investment wipeout
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.