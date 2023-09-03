Collapse of SA microlender in 2013 returns to bite StanChart
StanChart and African Banking Corporation ordered to pay about R1bn to SA investor for losses incurred with Blue Financial Services
03 September 2023 - 16:54
British multinational bank Standard Chartered (StanChart) and the African Banking Corporation (ABC) will have to pay an SA investor about R1bn after the South Gauteng High Court found the two lenders colluded to breach a debt-restructuring agreement that spelt the death of then JSE-listed Blue Financial Services in 2013.
StanChart and ABC were ordered to pay Mapula Solutions R704m plus interest calculated from 2016 after the court found they breached recapitalisation agreements intended to save the now defunct microfinance institution...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.