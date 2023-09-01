End of road for Peter Moyo after top court dismisses bid involving Old Mutual
The Constitutional Court also awarded costs against him regarding his unsuccessful application in the SCA in 2022 for leave to appeal
01 September 2023 - 12:21
Peter Moyo's four-year long legal battle with his former employer, Old Mutual, has reached a dead end.
The latest blow came after the Constitutional Court dismissed his application for leave to appeal against a High Court decision in 2022, which had dismissed his R250m damages claim against Old Mutual, of which Moyo is the former CEO...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.