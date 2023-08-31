Companies / Financial Services

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Unpacking corruption and accountability for JSE-listed firms

Business Day TV spoke to Marc Hasenfuss from Financial Mail

31 August 2023 - 16:36 Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

In a comprehensive report that sheds light on a critical aspect of corporate integrity, Financial Mail has taken a closer look at the case of EOH; a company that has faced a tumultuous journey marked by allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

Business Day TV discussed the detail with Marc Hasenfuss from Financial Mail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Nampak gets green light for debt-busting R1bn ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Implats’ profit takes hit from drop in PGM prices
Companies / Mining
3.
Santam weathers climate change storm
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Vodacom deal with Eskom aims to ease energy crisis
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Adani associates hid purchases of group shares, ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.