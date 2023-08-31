In a comprehensive report that sheds light on a critical aspect of corporate integrity, Financial Mail has taken a closer look at the case of EOH; a company that has faced a tumultuous journey marked by allegations of corruption and mismanagement.
Business Day TV discussed the detail with Marc Hasenfuss from Financial Mail.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Unpacking corruption and accountability for JSE-listed firms
Business Day TV spoke to Marc Hasenfuss from Financial Mail
In a comprehensive report that sheds light on a critical aspect of corporate integrity, Financial Mail has taken a closer look at the case of EOH; a company that has faced a tumultuous journey marked by allegations of corruption and mismanagement.
Business Day TV discussed the detail with Marc Hasenfuss from Financial Mail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.