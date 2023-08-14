Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Absa posts slight rise in profit, lifts dividend by 5%

Business Day TV speaks to Kokkie Kooyman, banking analyst at Denker Capital

14 August 2023 - 16:07 Business Day TV
Picture: MIKE HUTCHINGS/REUTERS
Picture: MIKE HUTCHINGS/REUTERS

Absa’s interim headline earnings per share rose by just 3%, as the lender battled the effects of higher interest rates and inflation which ultimately led to a 60% jump in credit impairments.

Despite the performance, the group has increased its interim dividend by 5%.

Business Day TV unpacked the performance in greater detail with Kokkie Kooyman, banking analyst at Denker Capital.

