Business Day TV talks to Petri Redelinghuys, founder of Herenya Capital
Governing party knows continued blackouts are huge threat to its electoral support
Fast-food outlet to pay R5,000 after a worker was caught red-handed by metro police acting on a tip
Business Day TV talks to Sunday Times reporter Unathi Nkanjeni
Business Day TV speaks to Kokkie Kooyman, banking analyst at Denker Capital
Consumers are constantly making plans to make ends meet, which negatively affects productivity: their attention is on other important matters
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lunga Siyo, CEO of Telkom’s consumer business that houses the mobile division
The suspected strike hit the town centre of Finote Selam on Sunday, said a hospital official
Australians have tuned in by the millions to watch their team’s run to the last four
The British convertible reaches a hair-ruffling 325km/h top speed
Absa’s interim headline earnings per share rose by just 3%, as the lender battled the effects of higher interest rates and inflation which ultimately led to a 60% jump in credit impairments.Despite the performance, the group has increased its interim dividend by 5%. Business Day TV unpacked the performance in greater detail with Kokkie Kooyman, banking analyst at Denker Capital.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Absa posts slight rise in profit, lifts dividend by 5%
Business Day TV speaks to Kokkie Kooyman, banking analyst at Denker Capital
Absa’s interim headline earnings per share rose by just 3%, as the lender battled the effects of higher interest rates and inflation which ultimately led to a 60% jump in credit impairments.
Despite the performance, the group has increased its interim dividend by 5%.
Business Day TV unpacked the performance in greater detail with Kokkie Kooyman, banking analyst at Denker Capital.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.