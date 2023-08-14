Absa posts profit even as more customers struggle to repay debt
Credit impairments surged as high inflation and interest-rate hikes took their toll
14 August 2023 - 08:28
Banking group Absa reported meagre growth in interim profit, but increased its dividend despite greater impairments as customers struggled to repay their debts in a tough economic environment.
The company, valued at about R155.9bn on the JSE, said in its results for the six months to end-June that headline earnings per share (Heps), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, improved 3% to 1,321.3c as revenue rose 13% to R52.3bn, while operating costs increased a tenth to R26.1bn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.