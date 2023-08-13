Apex Group lauds SA’s financial services talent pool as world class
The country’s professionals are among the best internationally, says Peter Hughes, founder and CEO of the global provider
13 August 2023 - 16:33
Fresh from acquiring SA-based Efficient Group, Apex, a global financial services provider, has lauded the country’s workforce, saying the talent pool is some of the world’s best.
Apex, with a presence in 38 countries, in March bought Efficient, part of the holding company of Boutique Collective Investments (BCI) and Boutique Investment Partners (BIP)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.