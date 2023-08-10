Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: All things DBSA — a year of record profit

Business Day TV talks to DBSA CEO Boitumelo Mosako

10 August 2023 - 16:26
Picture: 123RF/pitinan
State-owned entities are infamous for being loss-making, but the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) is an exception as it produced a record annual profit of R5.2bn in the 2022/23 financial year.

Business Day TV caught up with the bank’s CEO, Boitumelo Mosako, for more details.

