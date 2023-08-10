State-owned entities are infamous for being loss-making, but the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) is an exception as it produced a record annual profit of R5.2bn in the 2022/23 financial year.
Business Day TV caught up with the bank’s CEO, Boitumelo Mosako, for more details.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: All things DBSA — a year of record profit
Business Day TV talks to DBSA CEO Boitumelo Mosako
State-owned entities are infamous for being loss-making, but the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) is an exception as it produced a record annual profit of R5.2bn in the 2022/23 financial year.
Business Day TV caught up with the bank’s CEO, Boitumelo Mosako, for more details.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.