RMB expects asset management industry to shrink further
Consolidation expected to come from firms with less than R10bn in assets under management
10 August 2023 - 05:00
Corporate and investment bank Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) expects the SA management industry to shrink further in the next five years with companies with assets under management (AUM) of less than R10bn at risk of becoming economically unviable in a tough trading environment.
Isabella Mnisi, RMB’s sector head for asset management and funds, said the number of SA asset managers is expected to shrink by 3% over the next five years, continuing the trend of consolidation in an industry faced with rising challenges...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.