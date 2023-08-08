Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Nedbank posts 10% rise in headline earnings

Business Day TV talks to CFO Mike Davis

08 August 2023 - 15:41
Customers perform transactions at Nedbank ATMs at the Trade Route Mall in Lenasia outside Johannesburg. File photo: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
Nedbank has reported a 9% year-on-year increase in interim profit, thanks to higher interest rates, though impairment charge rose by 57% as the number of bad loans rose. Still, the lender declared an interim dividend of 871c a share, which is 11% higher than that of the previous comparable period. Business Day TV discusses the group’s performance with CFO Mike Davis.

RisCura raises red flag as foreign investors keep dumping assets

The JSE has recorded outflows of R65bn so far this year, up from R42bn over the same period last year
Two-pot system will increase assets under management, says Alexforbes

The company says its modelling shows the system will result in a new member accumulating more than double their fund value at retirement
Fitch expects banks to tighten purse strings to counter defaulters

Households’ finances remain under pressure from higher cost of living and interest rates
S&P revises African Bank outlook from stable to positive

Lender’s resurrection continues since its near collapse in 2014
