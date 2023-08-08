Customers perform transactions at Nedbank ATMs at the Trade Route Mall in Lenasia outside Johannesburg. File photo: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
Nedbank has reported a 9% year-on-year increase in interim profit, thanks to higher interest rates, though impairment charge rose by 57% as the number of bad loans rose. Still, the lender declared an interim dividend of 871c a share, which is 11% higher than that of the previous comparable period. Business Day TV discusses the group’s performance with CFO Mike Davis.
WATCH: Nedbank posts 10% rise in headline earnings
Business Day TV talks to CFO Mike Davis
