JSE CEO Dr Leila Fourie in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
The JSE’s diversification strategy is bearing fruit. Africa’s largest stock exchange delivered a 5% rise in half-year revenue and a 12% jump in headline earnings per share, as it gained from its focus on new business and growth in net finance income.
Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with CEO Leila Fourie.
WATCH: JSE’s Leila Fourie on secret sauce that lifted revenue
Focus on new business pays off
