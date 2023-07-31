Driving sustainable growth through the power sector will need innovative thinking

The importance of a strong and sustainable power sector in supporting economic growth has been emphasised by the negative impact of load-shedding on the economy.

Globally, there is a need to develop flexible generation, efficient transmission and distribution to support growth in all sectors of the economy.

In SA, addressing load-shedding is top priority, and the government and businesses have agreed to collaborate to ensure implementation with impact. The establishment of the national energy crisis committee and the implementation of the energy action plan, as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July 2022, focus on five key interventions:

Eskom improving the availability of existing supply; Enabling and accelerating private investment in generation capacity; Procuring new capacity from renewables, gas and battery storage; Promoting investment in rooftop solar by businesses and households; and Transforming the electricity sector for long-term energy security.

It is essential to implement a holistic approach that includes much-needed sector reforms as they fast-track implementation and can open the sector to a liberalised market model — an important driver of success.

The importance of partnerships and efficient collaboration to enable investment will need a new approach and urgency from policy stakeholders and funders — ensuring bankability is achieved with innovative funding models and effective risk allocation. Financiers also need to consider adopting a new market model with future development where off-takers procure power through new models.

Through its sector focus, Standard Bank has adopted a proactive approach to partner with clients to develop new ideas and be future-ready as market reforms are under way. Standard Bank clients want flexible, cost-effective, sustainable solutions to support their long-term growth ambitions. Understanding the current market challenges (including timing) and future demand-and-supply dynamics, are crucial to success.

Standard Bank recently commissioned research through Intellidex, which found that sufficient electricity supply will remain a challenge over the medium term, and urgent implementation of policies towards power market reforms will be required.