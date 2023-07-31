IFC grants Absa loan to boost green building finance
Increasing funding for green buildings can help the country address power and water shortages, the IFC says
31 July 2023 - 16:49
The World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) has lent Absa R4.5bn as the SA lender looks to expand its green buildings finance portfolio.
The two entities said the money will enable Absa to increase access to green building finance for both developers and individual home buyers...
