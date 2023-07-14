PSG Konsult enlists former Santam CEO as director
Financial industry veteran Lizé Lambrechts, with over 30 years’ experience, is set to strengthen PSG Konsult’s board
14 July 2023 - 16:00
Asset-manager PSG Konsult has appointed former Santam boss and financial services industry veteran Lizé Lambrechts as independent non-executive director with immediate effect.
She has also been appointed as a member of the audit, risk and nominations committees, PSG Konsult said in a statement on Friday. ..
