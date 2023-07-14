Absa expects more credit impairments in interim results
SA consumers are grappling with high inflation, interest rate increases and load-shedding
14 July 2023 - 09:41
Banking group Absa has warned that South African consumers battling high inflation, interest rate hikes and persistent load-shedding will lead to greater credit impairments in its next interim results.
“Credit impairments are expected to increase substantially, resulting in a credit loss ratio of between 1.25% and 1.30%,” the company, valued at about R149.1bn on the JSE, said in a voluntary trading update about its six months to end-June...
