DBSA partners with Green Climate Fund to boost water security
The DBSA has secured $235m in funding for water reuse projects at municipal level across SA
The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) has signed an agreement with the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to secure $235m in funding for its Water Reuse Programme (WRP), a national water security initiative aimed at the local and provincial level across SA.
The WRP is a standardised programme within the Water Partnerships Office (WPO), a ring-fenced programme office, owned by the department of water and sanitation and housed at the DBSA. The WPO is one of the outputs from the National Water Partnerships Programme, the brainchild of the department of water and sanitation, DBSA and the SA Local Government Association (Salga). ..
