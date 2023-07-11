Bank of America to pay $250m to settle customer violations
Lender raked in tens of millions of dollars by double-charging fees and opening credit card accounts without informing customers
11 July 2023 - 17:42 Chris Prentice
Picture: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS
Bank of America on Tuesday agreed to pay $250m in fines and compensation to settle claims that the bank systematically double-charged customers fees, withheld promised credit card perks, and opened accounts without customer authorisation.
Bank of America reaped tens of millions of dollars over at least a decade by charging multiple fees to customers who didn’t have enough funds in their accounts, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) said.
The bank said in a statement it had voluntarily eliminated or reduced a range of fees last year.
From at least 2012, Bank of America employees also illegally applied for and enrolled consumers in credit card accounts without their knowledge, the CFPB said in a statement.
The bank, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, also failed to make good on cash rewards and bonus points promised to tens of thousands of credit card customers, according to the CFPB.
To resolve the charges, Bank of America agreed to pay more than $100m to affected consumers and pay penalties of $90m to the CFPB and $60m to the OCC.
“These practices are illegal and undermine customer trust. The CFPB will be putting an end to these practices across the banking system,” CFPB director Rohit Chopra said in a statement.
The agency is cracking down on various “junk fees”, including overdraft and non-sufficient fund fees, which it says lenders unfairly charge customers for banking services.
“We voluntarily reduced overdraft fees and eliminated all non-sufficient fund fees in the first half of 2022,” Bank of America said. “As a result of these industry leading changes, revenue from these fees has dropped more than 90%.”
Reuters
