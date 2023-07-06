Generali gains foothold in US with Conning deal

Deal vaults Italian firm into the top 10 players in asset management in Europe
06 July 2023 - 20:18 Gianluca Semeraro
People walk past the headquarters of insurance company Generali in Budapest, Hungary, November 29 2019. Picture: TAMAS KASZAS/REUTERS
Milan — Generali has agreed to acquire US asset manager Conning Holdings in a cashless deal, the Italian insurer said on Thursday.
The deal, structured as an exchange of assets without a cash consideration, realises Generali CEO Philippe Donnet’s ambition of expanding into the asset management sector in the US.
Under its current three-year plan, Generali had been seeking acquisition targets in insurance and asset management, earmarking up to €3bn for M&A transactions and citing possible deals in Europe, Asia and the US.
The insurer studied several potential US acquisition targets in recent months before deciding to buy Conning. The deal is part of a partnership with Cathay Life, a unit of Taiwan’s Cathay Financial Holding.
Cathay Life will become a minority shareholder in Generali Investments Holding, which comprises the majority of the group’s asset management activities, with a stake of about 16.75%, Generali said.
The deal takes Generali into two strategic areas, the US — where it was not active in the industry — and Asia, through the partnership with the seller, said Carlo Trabattoni, the head of Asset & Wealth Management for Generali.
Furthermore, Generali will become one of the top 10 players in asset management in Europe, he said.
Generali and Cathay Life will enter an asset management agreement for at least 10 years.
Conning, which will retain its management team led by CEO Woody Bradford, has about $157bn in assets under management, serving insurance and institutional clients in the US and Asia.
The acquisition of Conning and its affiliates increases Generali’s total assets under management (AUM) to €775bn, up from €620bn at the end of March.
The deal, which is expected to close in the first half of next year, is subject to customary regulatory approvals.
Reuters
