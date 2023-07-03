Market focus remains on inflation, more interest rate hikes and global recession as the second half of the year begins
There is no point in having the best whistle-blower protection if the state itself can be captured
Department failed to act despite warnings
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee
IHS’s public fight with shareholders is a rare look at the boardroom dramas that usually do not make it into the public discourse
Business Day TV speaks to Ravin Sanjith, automotive sector leader at Deloitte Africa
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Paul Rowett, co-founder and CEO of Toco
Dangers ahead are likely to have lasting effect on his premiership
Adaptation to normal cricket instead of ‘Bazball’ would have got them home in controversial Ashes Test
Feed additive can slash the greenhouse gas from cattle by 30%
Momentum Investment Management has appointed Mike Adsetts as its new chief investment officer (CIO).
Adsetts’ appointment is with effect from July 1 and comes after he stood in as acting CIO for the past eight months. He has 21 years’ experience in the investment industry and a proven track record as the company’s deputy CIO between March 2017 and November 2022. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Momentum Investments makes new appointments
Mike Adsetts becomes chief investment officer after several months in an acting capacity
Momentum Investment Management has appointed Mike Adsetts as its new chief investment officer (CIO).
Adsetts’ appointment is with effect from July 1 and comes after he stood in as acting CIO for the past eight months. He has 21 years’ experience in the investment industry and a proven track record as the company’s deputy CIO between March 2017 and November 2022. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.