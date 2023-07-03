Market focus remains on inflation, more interest rate hikes and global recession as the second half of the year begins
There is no point in having the best whistle-blower protection if the state itself can be captured
Department failed to act despite warnings
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee
IHS’s public fight with shareholders is a rare look at the boardroom dramas that usually do not make it into the public discourse
Business Day TV speaks to Ravin Sanjith, automotive sector leader at Deloitte Africa
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Paul Rowett, co-founder and CEO of Toco
Dangers ahead are likely to have lasting effect on his premiership
Adaptation to normal cricket instead of ‘Bazball’ would have got them home in controversial Ashes Test
Feed additive can slash the greenhouse gas from cattle by 30%
Investment group Anchor has launched an empowered agriculture fund that aims to provide institutional investors with a single-entry point into the fragmented local sector at a time when farmers are struggling to get adequate funding.
Part of the rationale for the fund is the demise of the Land Bank, the state-owned lender that once accounted for about 30% of agricultural financing in SA but which stopped extending loans after defaulting on its own debt in April 2020. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Anchor launches ‘superfood’ agri fund with BEE credentials
The Anchor Ndalo Fund aims to raise between R1.5bn and R3.5bn to invest across the value chain in six targeted ‘superfood’ sectors
Investment group Anchor has launched an empowered agriculture fund that aims to provide institutional investors with a single-entry point into the fragmented local sector at a time when farmers are struggling to get adequate funding.
Part of the rationale for the fund is the demise of the Land Bank, the state-owned lender that once accounted for about 30% of agricultural financing in SA but which stopped extending loans after defaulting on its own debt in April 2020. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.