Anchor launches ‘superfood’ agri fund with BEE credentials

The Anchor Ndalo Fund aims to raise between R1.5bn and R3.5bn to invest across the value chain in six targeted ‘superfood’ sectors

03 July 2023 - 15:38 Garth Theunissen

Investment group Anchor has launched an empowered agriculture fund that aims to provide institutional investors with a single-entry point into the fragmented local sector at a time when farmers are struggling to get adequate funding.

Part of the rationale for the fund is the demise of the Land Bank, the state-owned lender that once accounted for about 30% of agricultural financing in SA but which stopped extending loans after defaulting on its own debt in April 2020. ..

