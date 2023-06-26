HSBC to move to much smaller office in centre of London

Business Day TV spoke to Herenya Capital founder Petri Redelinghuys
Central banks must restore price stability as a shift to permanently high inflation would have enormous costs
‘We felt like we were beggars when it came to vaccine availability,’ SA’s president said at the New Global Financing Pact summit in France
Registered voters will have a chance to cast their ballots in 10 municipal wards in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape
Taara project and Bharti Airtel target larger-scale deployment of the technology in India
But the Bank has indicated that its recent decisions would not have been any different based on the newer version
A problem is that deals are negotiated on paper, and when it comes to actually merging entities, cracks quickly start to show
Some scientists say solutions like deflecting the sun’s rays to tackle climate change may have unforeseen effects
SA golfer wins BMW International Open in Munich
It's a convincing package if you can live with the fuel thirst
London — HSBC has decided to leave its long-standing headquarters in Canary Wharf in east London in favour of a move to a much smaller office in the centre of the city, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
Europe’s largest bank told staff its preferred option was to move to the redeveloped former offices of telecoms firm BT, a development known as Panorama St Paul’s.
The bank intends to move in late 2026, the memo said.
The switch will be seen as a blow to the Canary Wharf financial district, where a 45-floor skyscraper has been HSBC’s home for more than 20 years.
The commercial real estate market globally has struggled to bounce back after many office workers kept working from home at least some of the week since the Covid-19 pandemic.
Panorama St Paul’s is a 51,600m2 development featuring roof gardens overlooking St Paul’s Cathedral, according to the development’s website, and is substantially smaller than the tower HSBC currently occupies.
The bank began a review to assess its “best future location in London” in 2022, Reuters reported, ahead of its lease expiring at 8 Canada Square in early 2027.
The Times newspaper reported HSBC’s decision earlier on Monday. Canary Wharf Group, which runs the east London financial district, declined to comment.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
HSBC to move to much smaller office in centre of London
This is a blow to the Canary Wharf financial district, where a 45-floor skyscraper has been HSBC’s home for more than 20 years
London — HSBC has decided to leave its long-standing headquarters in Canary Wharf in east London in favour of a move to a much smaller office in the centre of the city, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
Europe’s largest bank told staff its preferred option was to move to the redeveloped former offices of telecoms firm BT, a development known as Panorama St Paul’s.
The bank intends to move in late 2026, the memo said.
The switch will be seen as a blow to the Canary Wharf financial district, where a 45-floor skyscraper has been HSBC’s home for more than 20 years.
The commercial real estate market globally has struggled to bounce back after many office workers kept working from home at least some of the week since the Covid-19 pandemic.
Panorama St Paul’s is a 51,600m2 development featuring roof gardens overlooking St Paul’s Cathedral, according to the development’s website, and is substantially smaller than the tower HSBC currently occupies.
The bank began a review to assess its “best future location in London” in 2022, Reuters reported, ahead of its lease expiring at 8 Canada Square in early 2027.
The Times newspaper reported HSBC’s decision earlier on Monday. Canary Wharf Group, which runs the east London financial district, declined to comment.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
HSBC aims to expand into ESG market
US corporate debt binge ahead of expected liquidity drain
There will be less trade with China, but it will not be a ‘decoupling’, Jamie ...
HSBC plans to exit some countries to focus on Asia
Five major banks colluded on UK bonds, antitrust agency says
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.