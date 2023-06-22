Companies / Financial Services

Just Share study highlights SA’s yawning pay gap

Shoprite’s CEO earned 1,081 times more than the company’s internal minimum wage in 2022

22 June 2023 - 15:27 Garth Theunissen

Shareholder activist group Just Share has highlighted the so-called vertical pay gap prevalent in SA by focusing on the extreme pay disparities between the highest and lowest paid workers at eight JSE-listed companies. 

The Cape Town-based advocacy group has for several years been lobbying the boards of directors of JSE-listed companies to disclose the wages of their lowest-paid workers alongside the remuneration details of their C-suite executives that they normally publish. ..

