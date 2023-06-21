Credit ombud received more than 30,000 calls in 2022

Federal Reserve chair says more rates hikes are likely after hitting the pause button earlier this month
In business there is a clear understanding driving deals, but perverse incentives sustain wars
SCA dismisses EFF application for leave to appeal interdict against Julius Malema and supporters from inciting people to invade private property
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
Steinhoff’s restructuring process known as the WHOA allows it to avoid being forced into bankruptcy at the end of June
Business Day TV speaks to Koketso Mano, senior economist at FNB
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Dov Slowatek, CEO and founder of SavvySaver
Eleventh package of sanctions punishes firms accuses of circumvention
He is one of 16 South Africans entered to play the $2m BMW International Open
The Hilux and Ranger rival will make its global premiere next month
The credit ombud, which resolves complaints by consumers and businesses negatively affected by credit bureau information or when they have disputes with a credit provider, saw a 6% decline in the number of interactions with its contact centre in 2022.
The ombud received 30,408 calls and SMS messages to its call centre in 2022, down from 32,448 in 2021. From that, the credit ombud opened 3,645 disputes of which 3,643 were closed by its case management team in the year to end-December 2022. ..
