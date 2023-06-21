Companies / Financial Services

Credit ombud received more than 30,000 calls in 2022

The credit ombud’s latest annual report says it saved consumers R3.85m in 2022

BL Premium
21 June 2023 - 16:32 Garth Theunissen

The credit ombud, which resolves complaints by consumers and businesses negatively affected by credit bureau information or when they have disputes with a credit provider, saw a 6% decline in the number of interactions with its contact centre in 2022. 

The ombud received 30,408 calls and SMS messages to its call centre in 2022, down from 32,448 in 2021. From that, the credit ombud opened 3,645 disputes of which 3,643 were closed by its case management team in the year to end-December 2022. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.