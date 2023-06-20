Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank flags higher profit and improves guidance

Africa’s largest lender by assets sees its interim headline earnings per share grow by one-fifth

20 June 2023 - 09:35 Nico Gous

Africa’s largest lender by assets, Standard Bank, expects a jump in interim profit and revised its guidance upwards for its full 2023 financial year following higher net interest income and non-interest revenue growth.

The company, valued at about R291.2bn on the JSE, said in a voluntary update for the six months to end-June that its foresees headline earnings per share, a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, and earnings per share to increase by more than one-fifth from 936.2c and 961.4c, respectively, compared to the same period last year...

