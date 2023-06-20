Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth and Investments
SA has launched a new dedicated fund that aims to raise $1bn (R18.2bn) in funding for the construction of a substantial pipeline of green hydrogen projects in the country to help facilitate its transition away from a fossil-fuel based energy system.
The fund was launched in Pretoria on Tuesday during a visit to the country by the prime ministers of Netherlands and Denmark, Mark Rutte and Mette Frederiksen, who concluded a heads of agreement with President Cyril Ramaphosa for the planned launch of the new fund dubbed SA-H2. The blended finance fund aims to raise $1bn directly in SA or indirectly via other channels through partnerships between the private sector and public enterprises as well as domestic and international financing institutions in order to fast-track the development of large-scale green hydrogen infrastructure assets across SA. ..
SA launches $1bn green hydrogen fund
The SA-H2 fund aims to raise $1bn to fast-track the development of large-scale green hydrogen infrastructure assets across the country
