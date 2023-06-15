Brent crude futures fall 0.3% as country’s industrial output and retail sales growth in May miss forecasts
Momentum Metropolitan Holdings subsidiary Guardrisk has named finance director Lourens Botha as its next CEO.
Botha will take over as CEO on September 1 when incumbent Herman Schoeman retires after more than two decades at the helm of SA’s largest cell captive insurer. A registered Chartered Accountant (SA) and Chartered Management Accountant, Botha also recently completed an advanced management and leadership programme at the University of Oxford...
Guardrisk names Lourens Botha as new CEO
Guardrisk’s finance director will take over on September 1 when CEO Herman Schoeman retires
Momentum Metropolitan Holdings subsidiary Guardrisk has named finance director Lourens Botha as its next CEO.
Botha will take over as CEO on September 1 when incumbent Herman Schoeman retires after more than two decades at the helm of SA's largest cell captive insurer. A registered Chartered Accountant (SA) and Chartered Management Accountant, Botha also recently completed an advanced management and leadership programme at the University of Oxford...
