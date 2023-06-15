Companies / Financial Services

Guardrisk names Lourens Botha as new CEO

Guardrisk’s finance director will take over on September 1 when CEO Herman Schoeman retires

15 June 2023 - 09:12 Garth Theunissen

Momentum Metropolitan Holdings subsidiary Guardrisk has named finance director Lourens Botha as its next CEO.

Botha will take over as CEO on September 1 when incumbent Herman Schoeman retires after more than two decades at the helm of SA’s largest cell captive insurer. A registered Chartered Accountant (SA) and Chartered Management Accountant, Botha also recently completed an advanced management and leadership programme at the University of Oxford...

