M&G Investments has launched a new rand-denominated global listed infrastructure feeder fund to enable SA institutional and retail investors to access a suite of international equities with direct exposure to infrastructure-related revenue streams.
The M&G Global Listed Infrastructure Feeder Fund gives local investors exposure to listed infrastructure plays in North America (which comprises 55% of the fund and includes only US and Canadian equities), Europe (21%), the UK (15%) and the eastern hemisphere (mainly Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore with a very small exposure to Brazil). That makes a previously unavailable asset class available to local investors to provide them with predictable income growth and inflation protection. ..
M&G Investments launches global-listed infrastructure feeder fund
The rand-denominated feeder fund gives SA investors exposure to listed infrastructure plays across the world
