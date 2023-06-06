Sanlam report shows most South Africans will never be able to retire

US CPI data due next week will offer markets more clarity on the outlook for interest rates
SA has Africa’s highest unemployment rate and 6,289 people were murdered in the first quarter of 2023
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings
New political party promotes civic participation, education and nonracialism
The food producer aims to deliver affordable prices to consumers by improving its efficiency and capacity.
The Reserve Bank governor said the market is already starting to behave as if secondary sanctions are going to be imposed
Wall Street chiefs have been among the loudest in pushing for a return to the office five days a week.
Kaja Kallas calls for higher defense spending among Nato allies, aiming for 2.5% of GDP, to enhance deterrence and showcase unity before the US’s 2024 presidential election
Eastern Cape boxer who collapsed in the ring is showing remarkable improvement, his manager says
Why using the wrong cleaning products liquid is not a good idea
Sanlam’s latest Benchmark Report has painted a bleak picture of the state of retirement and medical aid savings in SA, with the majority of the population unlikely to ever retire with sufficient financial resources.
The 42nd iteration of the report found that 63% of South Africans were anxious about their finances, while 87% said they felt financial stress. Of these, 58% indicated that the stress of running out of money during retirement coupled with the risk of facing unexpected financial challenges was affecting their physical and mental health. ..
