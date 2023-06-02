Nedbank starts search for new CEO

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan heads for biggest one-day percentage gain since early January
Nedbank has started the search for a new CEO to replace Mike Brown, who joined the banking group more than 30 years ago and has been at the helm since 2010 and an executive director since 2004.
“Nedbank has a strong track-record of effective leadership succession, and this process will consider both internal and external candidates. Mike, who is 57 years of age, continues to enjoy the total confidence of shareholders and the board,” the company, valued at R103.78bn on the JSE, said in a voluntary trading update for the four months to end-April...
