Companies / Financial Services

Nedbank starts search for new CEO

Mike Brown enjoys full support of the board, banking group says

BL Premium
02 June 2023 - 09:12 Nico Gous

Nedbank has started the search for a new CEO to replace Mike Brown, who joined the banking group more than 30 years ago and has been at the helm since 2010 and an executive director since 2004.

“Nedbank has a strong track-record of effective leadership succession, and this process will consider both internal and external candidates. Mike, who is 57 years of age, continues to enjoy the total confidence of shareholders and the board,” the company, valued at R103.78bn on the JSE, said in a voluntary trading update for the four months to end-April...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.