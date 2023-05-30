The deal on the US debt ceiling has eased what has been a potentially huge threat to markets worldwide, Oanda says
Asset manager allocates 36.9% of its global emerging markets fund to China followed by Taiwan (8.4%), Mexico (8.3%) and India (7.5%)
Foreign participation in SA government bonds has fallen to 25% from 42% in the last five years, the Bank says in its Financial Stability Review
Sanlam Investment Management (SIM) has deployed more than a third of its global emerging markets fund into Chinese equities, a bet premised on an expected consumer-led recovery in the Asian economy now that it has dropped its zero-Covid policy.
Feroz Basa, head of global emerging markets at SIM, has allocated 36.9% of the fund’s $179.1m (R3.5bn) in assets to China, by far the biggest allocation to any one country included in the developing nation-focused investment vehicle. The next biggest country allocation is Taiwan (8.4%) followed by Mexico (8.3%), India (7.5%), South Korea (7.2%), Brazil (5.8%) and SA (3.1%)...
Sanlam Investment bets the house on China and Taiwan
