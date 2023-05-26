Momentum appoints Jeanette Marais as new CEO

Both prices, however, are still set to post a second week of gains of slightly less than 1%
Apart from stipulations in the constitution, there is a long history of warnings against the granting of discretionary powers to executive arms of government
Transnet container corridor linking Gauteng and KZN has been operating at 25% capacity for past week
Discussions will take place before next year’s general elections and form the basis for legislation on coalitions
Marais will lead the group from the start of August, soon after which Hillie Meyer will retire
With demand falling in China and elsewhere, the outlook remains bleak
The Tencent-backed fintech is still in the scale-up phase but has big disruption plans for SA
Police detain son of the head of the Nakano city council after a 12-hour stand-off
Arshay Cooper’s upbringing in Chicago resonates with many underprivileged youths in townships
Intriguing thrillers on offer, including some based on real events
Insurance and investment group Momentum Metropolitan Holdings (MMH) has appointed deputy CEO Jeanette Marais as its new group CEO and will take over at the helm from Hilgard Pieter Meyer from the start of August.
“Following a brief handover period, Hillie will formally retire on September 30 2023,” the company, valued at R25.3bn, announced on Friday. “This will conclude the agreement between Hillie and the group, in terms of which he agreed to fulfil the group CEO role for a period of about five years.”..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Momentum appoints Jeanette Marais as new CEO
Marais will lead the group from the start of August, soon after which Hillie Meyer will retire
Insurance and investment group Momentum Metropolitan Holdings (MMH) has appointed deputy CEO Jeanette Marais as its new group CEO and will take over at the helm from Hilgard Pieter Meyer from the start of August.
“Following a brief handover period, Hillie will formally retire on September 30 2023,” the company, valued at R25.3bn, announced on Friday. “This will conclude the agreement between Hillie and the group, in terms of which he agreed to fulfil the group CEO role for a period of about five years.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.