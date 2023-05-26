Companies / Financial Services

Momentum appoints Jeanette Marais as new CEO

Marais will lead the group from the start of August, soon after which Hillie Meyer will retire

26 May 2023 - 07:36 Nico Gous

Insurance and investment group Momentum Metropolitan Holdings (MMH) has appointed deputy CEO Jeanette Marais as its new group CEO and will take over at the helm from Hilgard Pieter Meyer from the start of August.

“Following a brief handover period, Hillie will formally retire on September 30 2023,” the company, valued at R25.3bn, announced on Friday. “This will conclude the agreement between Hillie and the group, in terms of which he agreed to fulfil the group CEO role for a period of about five years.”..

