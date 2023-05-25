Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross
Bengaluru — First Republic Bank was paying dozens of employees more than $10m apiece annually in the heyday before its collapse, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Earlier this month, JPMorgan Chase agreed to pay $10.6bn to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to take control of most of First Republic’s assets, in a deal to resolve the largest US bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.
Though First Republic was widely known for offering generous rewards to staff, some potential rescuers were surprised by the compensation figures on display when the FDIC granted access to the bank's data room days before the agency's emergency intervention on May 1, according to the Bloomberg report.
Reuters
First Republic lavished cash on staff before collapse
JPMorgan rescue reportedly paid more than $10m apiece annually in its heyday
