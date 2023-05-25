Companies / Financial Services

First Republic lavished cash on staff before collapse

JPMorgan rescue reportedly paid more than $10m apiece annually in its heyday

25 May 2023 - 17:22 Shubhendu Deshmukh
A First Republic Bank branch in San Francisco, California, the US. File photo: HYUN JOO JIN/REUTERS
A First Republic Bank branch in San Francisco, California, the US. File photo: HYUN JOO JIN/REUTERS

Bengaluru — First Republic Bank was paying dozens of employees more than $10m apiece annually in the heyday before its collapse, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Earlier this month, JPMorgan Chase agreed to pay $10.6bn to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to take control of most of First Republic’s assets, in a deal to resolve the largest US bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

Though First Republic was widely known for offering generous rewards to staff, some potential rescuers were surprised by the compensation figures on display when the FDIC granted access to the bank's data room days before the agency's emergency intervention on May 1, according to the Bloomberg report.

Reuters 

JAMIE CARR: JPMorgan just keeps on growing

The bank seems to have been the beneficiary of significant deposit inflows in the rush to quality that followed the failures of Silicon Valley Bank ...
Opinion
13 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Creditors owed millions seek liquidation of Luxe ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Nampak flags job cuts before revised R1bn rights ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Old Mutual starts selling health insurance ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Alexforbes plans to double the size of its R90bn ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Tongaat Hulett to slowly close down its property ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture

Related Articles

JPMorgan expects $3bn boost from First Republic deal

Companies / Financial Services

JAMIE CARR: JPMorgan just keeps on growing

Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

ROELOF BOTHA AND DARYL SWANEPOEL: Global growth prospects — lower interest ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.