Coronation Fund Managers (CFM) did not declare an interim dividend after profit plummeted as it made provisions for the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling against the company in a tax dispute with the SA Revenue Service (Sars).
CFM, valued at R10.2bn on the JSE, reported that profit fell 96.8% year on year to R22m and headline earnings per share, a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, also cratered from 199.1c to 6.2c in the results for the six months to end-March while revenue decreased 6.2% to R1.8bn...
Coronation withholds dividend as it reports plunge in profit
