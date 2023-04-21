Manufacturing activity in the mid-Atlantic region falls to lowest level in nearly three years amid fears of a US recession
Vaccine procurement decision is myopic and regressive
The FirstRand-owned retail bank says clients are accessing student loans for family members’ education as well as their own career development
Deputy president wants Salga framework to be strengthened, with emphasis on service delivery
Governor says South Africans must accept we cannot have enough of everything and trade-offs must be made that will be difficult
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
At least 10 countries’ regulatory authorities are reviewing trial data
She has defied all the odds, including predictions that she would never be a sportsperson
The entrants for 2023 include filmmakers whose names have not been seen for a while
FNB says it is seeing increased demand for student loans as consumers struggle with the rising cost of living.
The retail banking arm of JSE-listed FirstRand said it disbursed R39.7m in student loans to customers in the six months to end-December 2022, a 140% increase from the R16.54m disbursed in the corresponding period the previous year. The average loan value over that time frame also increased from just under R80,000 to nearly R90,000...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FNB says demand for student loans is rising
The FirstRand-owned retail bank says clients are accessing student loans for family members’ education as well as their own career development
FNB says it is seeing increased demand for student loans as consumers struggle with the rising cost of living.
The retail banking arm of JSE-listed FirstRand said it disbursed R39.7m in student loans to customers in the six months to end-December 2022, a 140% increase from the R16.54m disbursed in the corresponding period the previous year. The average loan value over that time frame also increased from just under R80,000 to nearly R90,000...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.