Luno launches crypto index trackers

The Luno Large Cap Bundle, which aims to track CoinDesk Indices’ Large Cap Select Index, will be followed by more digital investment bundles

17 April 2023 - 17:18 Garth Theunissen

Luno, Africa’s largest crypto platform, has launched crypto index trackers that will allow SA customers to access digital token-based investment bundles for the first time.

The platform, which was founded by four South Africans just over a decade ago, has launched the Luno Large Cap Bundle, which aims to track CoinDesk Indices’ Large Cap Select Index and includes exposure to some of the largest cryptocurrencies by market value. Only cryptocurrencies that meet CoinDesk’s strict eligibility criteria will be included, which excludes so-called memecoins such as Dogecoin which was created by two software engineers in 2013 to poke fun at crypto speculators...

