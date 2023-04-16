Companies / Financial Services

Old Mutual sets minimum employee salary at R15,000

The group’s CEO and CFO earned a combined R56.5m in 2022

16 April 2023 - 20:18 Kabelo Khumalo

Financial services group Old Mutual has set the minimum salary of its employees in SA at R15,000 a month, or R180,000 a year, it revealed in its 2022 remuneration report.

The report, released on Friday, says the focus of its remuneration committee in 2022 was to assess pay differentials with the increased use of data analytics and insights. After an analysis across the SA business, it decided to focus on lower-level employees and the group’s competitive pay position...

