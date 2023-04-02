Companies / Financial Services

Eswatini authorities strike down Riscura’s investment consultancy tender

Public Service Pension Fund’s decision to reinvite those that tendered to compete for the same tender is found to be flawed

02 April 2023 - 16:17 Kabelo Khumalo

Cape Town investment firm Riscura’s contract to provide investment consultancy services to the Public Service Pension Fund (PSPF) of Eswatini has been set aside after the process followed by the fund was found to be flawed.

Riscura is an independent investment adviser and financial analytics provider that offers investment decision support in developed and emerging markets...

