Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank does a PR agency U-turn

Lender reappoints TBWA\SA’s Magna Carta on a short-term contract after the departure of Edelman at the end of 2022

BL Premium
21 March 2023 - 19:07 Garth Theunissen

In a spectacular U-turn, Standard Bank has reappointed the same public relations (PR) firm it parted ways with in early 2019 in a move that ended a 26-year agency-client relationship.

Africa’s biggest lender by assets, whose PR account is one of the most lucrative in SA, has reappointed TBWA\SA’s reputation management arm Magna Carta on a short-term contract after the departure of Edelman at the end of 2022. The appointment of Magna Carta follows a recent pitch process that started towards the end of last year and saw rivals including FTI Consulting and M&C Saatchi Group SA’s Razor PR fall by the wayside during selection...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.