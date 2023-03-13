Absa distributes R9.3bn to shareholders

Investors are assessing Friday’s US jobs data, which painted a mixed picture
EFF members have an opportunity to look like the grown-ups in the room. Can they take it?
Chief registrar in the office of the chief justice says the supposed court order Makwarela submitted was fake and it would refer the matter to the Hawks
The casino, gaming and hotel group’s 2022 year was the first one since the virus struck that was largely unaffected by it and government bars
Standard Bank also supports Transnet’s decision to concession the Johannesburg-Durban freight line
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
As Taiwan moves to expand its naval fleet, China urges Britain to refrain from what it considers to be foreign interference
Team just has to be better than the others in the B section to make it to the final, and that’s a problem for the tournament
Making a great car is as much an art as, well, art
Absa has opted to distribute almost 44% of its retained earnings in 2022, thanks to a solid jump in earnings driven by robust revenue and customer growth.
SA’s fourth-biggest lender by market value declared a final dividend of 650c per share, taking its annual ordinary dividend for the year to end-December 2022 to 1,300c per share, up 65.6% from the 785c declared the previous year. That makes for a total shareholder distribution of R9.343bn net of treasury shares, just less than 44% of the group’s retained earnings of R21.3bn for its 2022 financial year...
