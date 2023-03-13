Companies / Financial Services

Absa distributes R9.3bn to shareholders

SA’s fourth-biggest lender declared a final dividend of 650c per share, taking its annual ordinary dividend for the 2022 financial year to 1,300c

13 March 2023 - 08:59 Garth Theunissen

Absa has opted to distribute almost 44% of its retained earnings in 2022, thanks to a solid jump in earnings driven by robust revenue and customer growth.

SA’s fourth-biggest lender by market value declared a final dividend of 650c per share, taking its annual ordinary dividend for the year to end-December 2022 to 1,300c per share, up 65.6% from the 785c declared the previous year. That makes for a total shareholder distribution of R9.343bn net of treasury shares, just less than 44% of the group’s retained earnings of R21.3bn for its 2022 financial year...

