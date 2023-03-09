Investors await confirmation of strong job growth to support potential rate hikes, while US Fed chair Powell reiterates higher and faster hikes
The group declared a dividend of 360c per share in its 2022 results, 8% more than the 334c per share declared the previous year
Sanlam, the largest nonbank financial services group in Africa, raised its dividend due to robust 2022 earnings.
The Cape Town-headquartered group declared a dividend of 360c per share in its results for the 12-months to end-December 2022, 8% more than the 334c per share declared the previous year. Sanlam’s headline earnings rose 2.8% to R 9.294bn in the period, up from R R9.041bn in 2021...
Sanlam ups dividend on robust earnings
The group declared a dividend of 360c per share in its 2022 results, 8% more than the 334c per share declared the previous year
