Sanlam ups dividend on robust earnings

The group declared a dividend of 360c per share in its 2022 results, 8% more than the 334c per share declared the previous year

09 March 2023 - 08:47 Garth Theunissen

Sanlam, the largest nonbank financial services group in Africa, raised its dividend due to robust 2022 earnings.

The Cape Town-headquartered group declared a dividend of 360c per share in its results for the 12-months to end-December 2022, 8% more than the 334c per share declared the previous year. Sanlam’s headline earnings rose 2.8% to R 9.294bn in the period, up from R R9.041bn in 2021...

