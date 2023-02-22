Companies / Financial Services

Coronation to set aside R800m-R900m for Sars tax dispute

Sars could issue additional tax assessments on Coronation that go beyond the 2012-2017 financial years as initially indicated

22 February 2023 - 11:57 Garth Theunissen

Coronation Fund Managers says it will raise provisions of between R800m and R900m for its tax dispute with the SA Revenue Service (Sars), which relates to profits earned by its offshore operations going back to 2012.

The Cape Town-headquartered firm advised shareholders on Wednesday that the provision — which assumes  that the 2012-2022 financial years will be affected by the tax dispute — will probably result in reduced earnings and zero dividend for the six-months to end-March 2023. The details of Coronation’s statement also show the tax dispute could see Sars raise additional tax claims against the company that go beyond the 2012 to 2017 financial years as initially indicated...

