African Bank named top employer in SA for second year in a row

It’s official: African Bank is making the right moves to cement its “greatest of all time” status as a certified top employer in SA.

The bank is celebrating another significant milestone with its recognition as a top employer in the country for the second year running.

This certification was provided by the Top Employers Institute, the global authority on excellence in people practices. It audits and certifies qualifying organisations based on the results of its HR Best Practices Survey.

This survey audits six human resources domains including people strategy; work environment; talent acquisition; learning; diversity, equity and inclusion; and wellbeing.

African Bank was certified as a Top Employer in SA alongside 2,053 organisations in 121 regions across five continents.

African Bank CEO Kennedy Bungane lauds the organisation’s consistency and commitment to create an environment where employees can thrive and realise their potential.