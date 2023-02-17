African Bank named top employer in SA for second year in a row
The bank is committed to create an environment where employees can thrive and realise their potential
It’s official: African Bank is making the right moves to cement its “greatest of all time” status as a certified top employer in SA.
The bank is celebrating another significant milestone with its recognition as a top employer in the country for the second year running.
This certification was provided by the Top Employers Institute, the global authority on excellence in people practices. It audits and certifies qualifying organisations based on the results of its HR Best Practices Survey.
This survey audits six human resources domains including people strategy; work environment; talent acquisition; learning; diversity, equity and inclusion; and wellbeing.
African Bank was certified as a Top Employer in SA alongside 2,053 organisations in 121 regions across five continents.
African Bank CEO Kennedy Bungane lauds the organisation’s consistency and commitment to create an environment where employees can thrive and realise their potential.
African Bank's vision is to build a scalable, diversified, and sustainable banking businessKennedy Bungane, African Bank CEO
“The Top Employer results reflect an improvement in areas of our business related to strategy, leadership, engagement and onboarding/offboarding, and diversity and inclusion practices. This accolade solidifies that our employee value proposition is strong and empowers our employees to deliver the best customer experience,” says Bungane.
African Bank ensures its human capital policies and people practices are aligned to the purpose of the bank — to advance lives through financial and related services.
“We are more than just a bank. We are a mission manifesting itself as a bank. African Bank's vision is to build a scalable, diversified and sustainable banking business with a compelling listable proposition, and our employees are a crucial part of this vision.”
African Bank is built on a culture of participation and inclusion that shows its people are valued. Creating a movement in an environment where employees can live out the brand essence — having the audacity to believe — allows employees to aim for excellence.
“This accomplishment is no coincidence as part of our Excelerate25 strategy is to return to African Bank’s heritage which is to be a bank for the people, by the people, serving the people. How people experience us — whether as a customer or employee — is important to us.”
This article was sponsored by African Bank.