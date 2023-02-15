Companies / Financial Services

Daniel Mminele will leave Alexforbes to become Nedbank chair

The former Absa CEO will join Nedbank in May, after having been with Alexforbes for just over a year

15 February 2023 - 10:10 Nico Gous

Daniel Mminele has resigned as the chair of the financial services group Alexforbes to take up the same position at the banking group Nedbank.

The former Absa CEO, who also served two five-year terms as deputy governor of the SA Reserve Bank, will join the banking group in May as an independent nonexecutive director before being appointed the new chair at the Nedbank’s AGM in June, the company said in a statement...

