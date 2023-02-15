Companies / Financial Services

Daniel Mminele leaves Alexforbes to become Nedbank chair

The former Absa CEO and head of the Presidential Climate Finance Task Team joins on May 1

BL Premium
15 February 2023 - 10:10 Garth Theunissen and Nico Gous
UPDATED 15 February 2023 - 18:13

Daniel Mminele has resigned as chair and independent non-executive director of financial services group Alexforbes to take up the same roles at Nedbank.

The former Absa CEO, who also served two five-year terms as deputy governor of the SA Reserve Bank, will join Nedbank on May 1 and immediately assume the role of independent non-executive director. Mminele will then be elected as chair at the conclusion of Nedbank’s AGM, which is scheduled for June 2, the banking group said in a statement on Wednesday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.