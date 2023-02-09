JPMorgan CEO sounds warning on inflation

US Federal Reserve speakers echoed chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday in saying that interest rates are set to go higher
JPMorgan Chase, the biggest US bank, cautioned against declaring victory against inflation too early, warning that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates above 5% if higher prices ended up “sticky”.
The warning from CEO Jamie Dimon came after Federal Reserve officials said more rate hikes are on the cards, though none were ready to suggest that January’s hot jobs report could push them back to a more aggressive monetary policy stance.
In reference to inflation, Dimon said “people should take a deep breath on this one before they declare victory because a month’s number looked good”.
“It’s perfectly reasonable for the Fed to go to 5% and wait a while,” he added.
Still, if inflation comes down to 3.5% or 4% and stays there, “you may have to go higher than 5% and that could affect short rates, longer rates,” he said.
The Personal Consumption and Expenditure (PCE) index, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, has come down from a peak of nearly 7% in June to 5% in December — but still well above its 2% target.
Dimon warned that stricter regulation of credit card fees could prompt lenders to extend less credit. He also said he planned to visit China because it was important to maintain relations there.
‘Lift debt ceiling’
Dimon also said a default on US debt — a prospect the country faces unless its debt ceiling is raised — would be potentially “catastrophic”.
“We cannot have a default,” Dimon said. It could cause permanent damage to America and “could destroy its future”.
In his address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, President Joe Biden urged Republicans to raise the $31.4-trillion debt ceiling, which must be lifted in the coming months to avoid a default.
JPMorgan said earlier it plans to hire more than 500 bankers catering to small businesses through 2024, boosting the bank’s workforce in that segment by 20% from more than 2,300 now.
Asked about the bank’s plans for jobs given cuts at other Wall Street banks, Dimon said the outlook for hiring remains up at the bank.
“We’re still opening branches and in general around the world, we are still hiring bankers, consumer bankers, small business bankers, middle market bankers, folks overseas ... we have more clients to cover,” he said.
Wall Street giants, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, have cut thousands of jobs as a worsening economic outlook depressed dealmaking, while home loan providers have also trimmed staff.
Reuters
