Sanlam buys rest of BrightRock and beefs up Capital Legacy stake

Business Day TV spoke to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
As for diesel generators, keep them going day and night
On Thursday, the court gave the ANC five days to do so and to pay the costs for the litigation
The deputy president remains in his role despite not winning any position at the ANC's elective conference in December
Concentrate production was unchanged at 1.616-million ounces and the miner closed the half year with 140,000oz of excess inventory
New orders slumped due to load-shedding, which also disrupted supply chains and curtailed business activity, according to survey respondents
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
China earlier expressed regret that what it called a civilian airship had strayed into US territory after being blown off course
It could pay off in much needed advertising exposure for SA
The revisions include an improved operating system, better handling and new colours inside and out
Sanlam has struck two agreements that will result in it rolling one of its fiduciary services units into estate planning provider Capital Legacy to take a stake in the combined entity, while also buying out the rest of life insurance subsidiary BrightRock.
Through its 25% shareholding in African Rainbow Capital Financial Services Investments (ARC FSI), Sanlam already has an indirect holding in Capital Legacy. ARC FSI holds 29% of Capital Legacy, a stake that will drop to 25% after the Sanlam transaction as existing shareholdings are diluted...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Sanlam buys rest of BrightRock and beefs up Capital Legacy stake
Sanlam says the two transactions will result in ‘appreciable synergies’, while its discretionary capital position will remain strong
Sanlam has struck two agreements that will result in it rolling one of its fiduciary services units into estate planning provider Capital Legacy to take a stake in the combined entity, while also buying out the rest of life insurance subsidiary BrightRock.
Through its 25% shareholding in African Rainbow Capital Financial Services Investments (ARC FSI), Sanlam already has an indirect holding in Capital Legacy. ARC FSI holds 29% of Capital Legacy, a stake that will drop to 25% after the Sanlam transaction as existing shareholdings are diluted...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.