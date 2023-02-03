Companies / Financial Services

Sanlam buys rest of BrightRock and beefs up Capital Legacy stake

Sanlam says the two transactions will result in ‘appreciable synergies’, while its discretionary capital position will remain strong

03 February 2023 - 09:47 Garth Theunissen

Sanlam has struck two agreements that will result in it rolling one of its fiduciary services units into estate planning  provider Capital Legacy to take a stake in the combined entity, while also buying out the rest of life insurance subsidiary BrightRock.

Through its 25% shareholding in African Rainbow Capital Financial Services Investments (ARC FSI), Sanlam already has an indirect holding in Capital Legacy. ARC FSI holds 29% of Capital Legacy, a stake that will drop to 25% after the Sanlam transaction as existing shareholdings are diluted...

