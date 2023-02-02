Companies / Financial Services

Stanlib Infrastructure Fund II buys 60% stake in Upington Solar

The stake in the 258MW solar complex will see Stanlib’s second infrastructure fund buy separate equity stakes from two Norwegian investors

02 February 2023 - 12:01 Garth Theunissen

Stanlib Infrastructure Fund II, which invests in renewable energy, digital infrastructure, transportation infrastructure and logistics, has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Upington Solar Power.

The agreement will see the Standard Bank-owned asset manager’s second infrastructure fund take a 60% stake in the 258MW solar complex by purchasing separate equity stakes from two Norwegian investors. The deal involves Oslo-headquartered renewable power producer Scatec selling its 42% stake to the Stanlib Infrastructure Fund II while Norfund, the Norwegian development finance institution that invests in developing countries, will sell an 18% stake in the project...

