African Rainbow Capital’s Ainsley Moos dies of heart attack

Moos, who was also chair of the Stellenbosch University council, passed away during a minor medical procedure

01 February 2023 - 16:50 Garth Theunissen
Ainsley Moos, the well-known corporate and stakeholder relations executive at Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital (ARC), has died. He was 45 years old.

Moos, a former journalist who was also the chair of the Stellenbosch University council, is survived by his wife, Taryn; his three-year old son, Lex; and his mother, brother and sisters...

