African Rainbow Capital’s Ainsley Moos dies of heart attack

All eyes are on Fed chair Jerome Powell who will give a briefing after a widely expected 25 basis-point rate hike
Something ought to be done to address overwhelming presence of ‘dumped’ goods from China that continue to devastate the local market
Tobacconists say restrictions on advertising and the display of products will pile pressure on small businesses
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
Gold producer says it is set to reach its goals despite load-shedding constraints
Blackouts jeopardise growth by discouraging foreign investment and potentially costing billions of rand in lost exports, industry leaders warn
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Foreign companies holding UK property had until the end of Tuesday to identify their ‘beneficial owners’
Qualification is no longer entirely in national cricket squad’s hands after Wednesday night’s 59-run defeat to England
You could own this SLR McLaren Stirling Moss if you have at least R55m handy
Ainsley Moos, the well-known corporate and stakeholder relations executive at Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital (ARC), has died. He was 45 years old.
Moos, a former journalist who was also the chair of the Stellenbosch University council, is survived by his wife, Taryn; his three-year old son, Lex; and his mother, brother and sisters...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
African Rainbow Capital’s Ainsley Moos dies of heart attack
Moos, who was also chair of the Stellenbosch University council, passed away during a minor medical procedure
Ainsley Moos, the well-known corporate and stakeholder relations executive at Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital (ARC), has died. He was 45 years old.
Moos, a former journalist who was also the chair of the Stellenbosch University council, is survived by his wife, Taryn; his three-year old son, Lex; and his mother, brother and sisters...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.